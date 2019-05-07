Leesville back to No. 1 spot; Marian jumps to top 5 in Super 25 Spring Girls Soccer Rankings

After a single week out of the No. 1 spot, Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.) is back to the top of the Super 25 Girls Soccer Rankings.

The Pride now has 20 wins, no losses and one tie as they enter the 4A state championship.

Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.), who displaced Leesville last week, is at No. 2 with a 20-0-0 record. The team has now won two playoff game and is about to face one of its bigger tests of the season, Hillgrove (Powder Springs, Ga.).

Three teams made jumps of at least 10 spots to enter the top 10.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Spring Girls Soccer, Week 6

Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) moved from No. 14 to No. 4 after opening its season with 10 straight wins.

St. Joseph’s Academy (St. Louis, Mo.) moved from No. 19 all the way to No. 6 after defeating then-No. 4 St. Dominic (O’Fallon, Mo.).

Meanwhile, four new teams have entered the rankings. D’Evelyn (Lakewood, Colo.) comes in at No. 21 with a record of 11-1-2 and J.W. Robinson (Fairfax, Va.) is No. 23 at an undefeated 12-0.

The final two teams in the Super 25 are newcomers Rogers (Ark.) and Marian (Omaha, Neb.).

Records for all teams are through May 5.