Legendary high school football coach Rush Propst fired after investigation into 'personnel issues'

Rush Propst, the high school football coach made famous by MTV’s Two-A-Days, who went on to win state titles in both Alabama and Georgia, was fired by perennial Super 25 contender Colquitt County (Ga.) High School at a board meeting Thursday.

As reported by AL.com, among other sources, Propst’s dismissal followed an investigation into unspecified “personnel issues,” which had previous led to Propst being placed on leave.

Propst’s dismissal caps a remarkably successful but simultaneously turbulent career. In total, Propst has won seven state titles, five with Hoover in Alabama and two with Colquitt County in Georgia. He finished the 2018 season with a combined career mark of 229-51 at Hoover and Colquitt County, but additional victories at other stops in Alabama mean that he has more than 300 career wins, per AL.com.

At the same time, Propst has never been far from controversy. At Hoover, he was the focus of allegations of grade cheating (for college eligibility, not high school), extramarital affairs and, allegedly, an entirely separate family. At Colquitt County, he was handed a one-year suspension for head-butting a player during a playoff victory, though that suspension was later overturned on appeal.

The latest incident has yet to be fully revealed, though it was apparently sufficient to bring an end to Propst career at Colquitt County.

While the coach has thus far remained tight-lipped about his suspension, that may very well change now that he has officially been dismissed; Propst has traditionally never been shy of the press.