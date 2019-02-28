Legendary high school football coach Rush Propst suspended for 'personnel issues'

Rush Propst, the legendary high school football coach immortalized in the former MTV series Two a Days, has been suspended from his role as the head football coach at Colquitt County High School (Moultrie, Ga.) pending an “internal investigation into personnel issues,” per Georgia NBC affiliate WALB.

While few details are currently known about Propst latest suspension, the fact that it isn’t the first since he arrived at Colquitt County is notable. Propst was famously suspended in 2016 for a headbutt against one of his his own players during the 2015 year.

Known for his extraordinary intensity and aggressive and relentless offensive game plans, Propst is revered at the schools he has coached, in large part because of his success. Propst finished the 2018 season with a record of 119-35, with two state championships in his 10 years since first joining the Georgia power.

There are no details related to precisely what sparked the investigation, at least yet. Given that there is no known timeline for the investigation to wrap up, Propst could miss a significant amount of the spring practice sessions.

He won’t be happy about that, but he’ll survive. That might be more than one could say if he missed any actual game time. Of course, we might still find out about that in the months ahead, too, depending on the severity of the allegations against him.