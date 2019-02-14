Legendary Texas girls basketball coach resigns amid recruiting investigation

One of the most decorated girls basketball coaches in Texas state history has resigned just as her most recent accomplishments are suddenly being thrown into question.

As reported by Dallas-Fort Worth NBC affiliate KXAS, longtime Duncanville (Texas) High School girls basketball coach Cathy Self-Morgan, the winner of an astounding eight state championships, resigned Wednesday, before the findings from an internal investigation into Self-Morgan and alleged recruiting practices were made public.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the University Interscholastic League (which governs high school sports in Texas) had already mandated an investigation into allegations that Self-Morgan wrongfully recruited other area athletes to Duncanville. While the findings from that internal investigation have not been made public, it’s widely assumed that the investigation found significant evidence that Self-Morgan responsible for recruiting violations.

That, in turn, may have been what truly pushed Self-Morgan over the line. In a closing statement to the Duncanville fans, the longtime coach said it was time for a change:

“I have been in Duncanville for 19 years, and some of those have been the highlight of my coaching career,” Self-Morgan said in a statement to the media. “I have loved my Pantherettes and our amazing fans, but after 42 years of coaching it’s time for me to step away. That’s why on February 4, I submitted my letter of retirement. I will always cherish the memories I have from this district and with my Pantherettes.”

While it is unknown what sparked the investigation, the acrimonious departure of superstar post player Hannah Gusters — who transferred to Irving MacArthur in mid-December — may have played a factor. Here’s more on that from the Morning News:

Gusters’ mother, Sheridane, said she has copies of text messages between Self-Morgan and a local trainer/AAU coach that her attorney sent to the District 6-6A executive committee and that were then sent by the DEC to the UIL for her daughter’s eligibility hearings.

If true, that might be the closest thing to a smoking gun in the case against Self-Morgan at Duncanville. While school officials have insisted that Self-Morgan planned to retire, the timing of her departure with the ongoing investigation remains fishy, at best.