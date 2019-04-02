Legendary Texas girls high school basketball coach Cathy Self-Morgan issued 3-year suspension for recruiting violations

Cathy Self-Morgan’s resignation wasn’t enough to save her from a formal suspension from Texas’ governing body.

Self-Morgan, the 2013 ALL-USA Girls Basketball Coach of the Year at Duncanville (Texas) High School and a legend in the state, was issued a three-year suspension from coaching by the University Interscholastic League, the governing body of high school sports in Texas. The ban came in response to recruiting allegations which were detailed extensively in a Dallas Independent School District investigation, which found, “insufficient credible evidence” to cite Self-Morgan.

As part of that investigation, text messages between Self-Morgan and an AAU coach were released that showed the coach prodding her AAU counterpart for “positive news” about a star player, even going so far as to pose a potential offer of a coaching position for the player’s mother to help the family become eligible.

While the evidence against Self-Morgan wasn’t enough to sway the Dallas ISD investigation, it apparently was enough for UIL to act. While Self-Morgan’s resignation appeared to put a bow on her career, the three-year suspension would virtually assure that’s the case, barring an successful appeal to overturn the ban.

If this is the end for Self-Morgan, it will be an ignominious finale for one of the most impressive high school girls basketball coaching careers in America. Self-Morgan has accumulated a record of 1,170-287, a record eight state titles and an astonishing 105-game win streak between 2012-14. She won her first three titles at Westlake High School (Austin) before taking over at Duncanville in 2000. She was inducted into the Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.

“I have been in Duncanville for 19 years, and some of those have been the highlight of my coaching career,” Self-Morgan said in a statement to the media at the time of her resignation. “I have loved my Pantherettes and our amazing fans, but after 42 years of coaching it’s time for me to step away. That’s why on February 4, I submitted my letter of retirement. I will always cherish the memories I have from this district and with my Pantherettes.”

Note that statement does not specifically cite retirement as an immediate step in Self-Morgan’s career, even if that was already the most likely option then. Now, following this suspension, that decision seems to be more likely than ever before.