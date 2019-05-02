Legendary Texas high school girls lacrosse coach dies in plane crash

A 20-year varsity high school girls lacrosse head coach died after being involved in a tragic plane crash, leaving behind a legacy and stirring memories of how she helped develop her players to become far better human beings.

As reported by Houston CBS affiliate KHOU and other outlets, longtime St. John’s School girls lacrosse coach Angie Kensinger and her husband, Stuart Kensinger, died in a plane crash on Sunday near the Texas hill country town of Kerrville. All six people on board the plane which took off from Houston were Houstonians, and all were pronounced dead after the crash.

Kensinger quietly led St. John’s to become one of the nation’s most dominant girls lacrosse programs, winning four-straight state titles between 2013-16 and 13 straight years with either a Texas Girls High School Lacrosse League or Southwest Preparatory Conference state title.

At a memorial service for the late couple in Houston, one of her former players contributed a truly touching memory to attest to the power she had on her student athletes.

“You cared more about shaping us into good and kind people then winning but we still won because we wanted to win for you,” Eliza Eppli, Kensinger’s sister, relayed from a former player at the coach’s memorial service. “You shaped my life in the most simple yet profound ways.”

Kensinger was just 54 years old.