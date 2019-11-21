Indiana HS basketball player Lilli Frasure has 3 triple-doubles in 5 games

NORTH JUDSON, Ind. — Lilli Frasure almost seems embarrassed to answer questions about what she’s been doing on the basketball court over the past two weeks. Or maybe she just doesn’t have answers. Because what she’s been doing doesn’t seem like it should be happening.

Most early-season stories come with a small-sample-size caveat. And to some extent, that asterisk should be applied here, too. But whether it’s November or February, there’s no denying the facts.

The facts say this: Lilli Frasure, a 5-10 guard at North Judson (Indiana), has three triple-doubles and two double-doubles in her first five games of the season. The junior is averaging 28 points, 17 rebounds, 8.6 steals and 5.2 assists per game.

She had 26 points, 20 rebounds and 11 steals against Rensselaer Central. She had 34 points, 11 rebounds and 13 steals against Hebron. She had 28 points, 22 rebounds and 10 assists against Argos.

MaxPreps measures all sorts of statistics, including double-doubles. Frasure’s five would tie her with Cannelton freshman Kendall Hale for most in the state. MaxPreps doesn’t have a category for triple-doubles. Safe to say no one else has three.

But ask Frasure what her best skill is on the court, and she immediately deflects to her teammates.

“I love being able to get others involved,” she said before the team’s win Tuesday night over Argos. “I love when I get an assist and someone gets an and-one. That’s the best feeling ever. I just love playing with the people I do.”

Does she pay attention to the numbers she puts up?

“Kind of,” she said. “I feel like everyone does. But not too much. The most important thing to me is the team aspect.”

Frasure goes so far as to admit she always has goals for herself. What are some of those?

“I want to rebound the best I can and have the most assists I can because I know it helps my team out in the long run,” she said.

Frasure’s dominance is utterly impressive but not altogether surprising. She’s been a force for each of the past two seasons. Last season, she averaged 19.6 points, 9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 4.9 steals. As a freshman, she averaged 21.6 points, 9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 4.3 steals. This is just the next step.

Read the rest of the story at the IndyStar.