NCSA: A list of college football camps you can still attend this summer

Football camps not only offer a fantastic opportunity to work on your skills, but they are also an integral part of the college recruiting process. College coaches do not have time to travel to every corner of the country to check out potential recruits, so camps are where coaches do a big portion of their recruiting. With summer underway, you likely have your camp schedule set if you’re serious about getting recruited and competing in college. But if you don’t, it’s not time to freak out just yet. Fortunately, we’ve updated our list of 2019 football camps to include those that are still available this summer. Just make sure to act now, as camps fill up and many are coming up soon.

Before you register

There are a few steps you can take to make the most of your camp experience. First, do your research on the school and program before you register for camp. It is common for Division II, Division III and NAIA coaches to volunteer at major Division I football camps. See which coaches are attending camp and if their schools are ones where you can get admitted. Then, build relationships with coaches ahead of time. You want to be on their radar before you arrive for camp to improve your chances of being evaluated. Simply showing up won’t guarantee you’ll get noticed by college coaches.

What are the main types of football camps?

One-day evaluation camps: College coaches typically only invite their top recruits to these football camps. One-day evaluation camps typically feature 7-on-7 challenges, 1-on-1 challenges and combine-style drills. Since coaches are already heavily recruiting athletes at these camps, a strong performance can lead to a scholarship offer. Before going, make sure you’re at full health and ready to compete against the best of the best.

Football showcase camps: These invite-only events are reserved for top players and are usually hosted by third parties like Rivals 3 Stripe Camps. Football showcase camps usually include 7-on-7 challenges, 1-on-1 challenges and position-specific drills. Athletes who attend football showcases typically receive media coverage to boost their online presence.

7-on-7 camps: Focusing on technique, learning a playbook/system and lots of scrimmaging, 7-on-7 camps are a great way to continue playing football and collect highlight footage in the offseason. They can be hosted either by college programs or third parties.

Specialist camps: Specialist football camps give kickers, punters and long snappers an opportunity to receive instruction and work on their technique. While specialist camps are occasionally hosted by college coaches, they are usually organized by third parties. Volunteer coaches and special teams coaches often attend these camps to scout out potential recruits.

Development and skill-building camps: Typically geared toward underclassmen, development and skill-building camps give young football players a chance to get highlight video, develop varsity-level skills and experience a taste of college. They feature position-specific drills, 1-on-1 challenges and smaller group instruction. Assistant coaches often attend to evaluate prospects.

Make sure to follow up after camp

Ride the momentum of your college football camp by following up with coaches. It’s difficult for them to keep track of everyone they’ve seen, so after the camp is over, reach out to the coach and send over any new verified stats or highlight video. Thank them for the opportunity and ask for feedback on which skills you need to improve. Keep the conversation going by telling them about your athletic development and any upcoming football events.