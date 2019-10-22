Little variation in Week 9 Super 25 Boys Soccer Rankings

The top teams in the Super 25 Boys Soccer Ranks this week mostly held in check.

The top 13 teams stayed the same, with some of those teams switching places but all remaining in the top 13 spots. Edina (Minnesota) moved up a spot past Lee’s Summit (Missouri) to go into fourth place, but Lee’s Summit stayed in one of the top spots at No. 5 this week.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Boys Soccer, Week 9

There were six new teams to enter the Super 25 Boys Soccer Rankings this week — and one of those teams is as high as No. 14 in the rankings.

That team is Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas). The team has started the year 19-0-1 and received votes in the Super 25 poll before this one, but not enough votes to get into the ranks last week. Now, however, the team is up high in the ranks and is currently riding an 11-match winning streak.

The other teams to make the ranks, after being left out the previous week, are Nauset Regional (Eastham, Massachusetts), Baker (Baldwinsville, New York), Bedford (New Hampshire), Jesuit (Portland) and North Penn (Lansdale, Pennsylvania).