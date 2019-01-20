USA Today Sports

Three-star C Logan Sagapolu commits to Oregon at Polynesian Bowl

Photo: 247Sports

Three-star C Logan Sagapolu commits to Oregon at Polynesian Bowl

Football

Three-star C Logan Sagapolu commits to Oregon at Polynesian Bowl

Logan Sagapolu announced his college decision at Aloha Stadium in Oahu, Hawaii, the same stadium in which his father, Tavita, played in when he was at Hawaii University.

That decision — to play for the Oregon Ducks — came during the 2019 Polynesian game.

At 6-3, 340 pounds, Sagapolu played left tackle for Skyridge (Lehi, Utah) High School before switching to center his senior year.

Sagapolu is the seventh-ranked center in the 2019 class, according to 247Sports. He also ranks fourth overall among 2019 Utah football players.

Sagapolu heads to an Oregon team that went 9-4 in the 2018-19 season. The Ducks defeated Michigan State 7-6 in the Redbox Bowl to finish the season on a three-game win streak.

, , , , , Football, Polynesian Bowl

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/logan-sagapolu-commits-to-oregon-at-polynesian-bowl
Three-star C Logan Sagapolu commits to Oregon at Polynesian Bowl
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.