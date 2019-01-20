Three-star C Logan Sagapolu commits to Oregon at Polynesian Bowl

Logan Sagapolu announced his college decision at Aloha Stadium in Oahu, Hawaii, the same stadium in which his father, Tavita, played in when he was at Hawaii University.

That decision — to play for the Oregon Ducks — came during the 2019 Polynesian game.

At 6-3, 340 pounds, Sagapolu played left tackle for Skyridge (Lehi, Utah) High School before switching to center his senior year.

Sagapolu is the seventh-ranked center in the 2019 class, according to 247Sports. He also ranks fourth overall among 2019 Utah football players.

Sagapolu heads to an Oregon team that went 9-4 in the 2018-19 season. The Ducks defeated Michigan State 7-6 in the Redbox Bowl to finish the season on a three-game win streak.