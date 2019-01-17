Logan Sagapolu will announce commitment decision where his father used to play

Logan Sagapolu was playing left tackle when his team needed him to switch positions as a high school senior. They needed a greater presence up the middle on offense, so he was asked to play center.

That switch was mutually beneficial. Sagapolu helped his team, Skyridge High School (Lehi, Utah) return to the Utah Class 5A state championship for the second year in a row, and he became the seventh-ranked center in the 2019 class, according to 247 Sports.

The senior is waiting to announce his college commitment until the 2019 Polynesian Bowl on Saturday. Sagapolu making his decision at the Polynesian Bowl was a purposeful, planned choice. His father, Tavita, played for Hawaii, in the same stadium that Sagapolu will be playing in when his decision is announced — Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.

“It gave me a lot of time to think about all my options, where I wanted to go” Sagapolu said. “For me to be Polynesian and [announce] it in the stadium is really cool for me.”

Sagapolu has narrowed it down to three different schools: Utah, BYU and Oregon. Asked what he looks for in a school, he said that the college should feel like home and that he should feel comfortable there.

“And also my family,” Sagapolu said, “if they also like it, then that’s good.”

Sagapolu’s favorite meal on a cheat day is McDonald’s, a restaurant that has been in the news lately pertaining to college football. President Donald Trump served the Championship-winning Clemson football players McDonald’s, among other foods such as pizza, at the team’s recent White House visit.

“You know, I actually thought it was really cool, but then I was reading some of the comments and people were saying it’s really disrespectful. But I think it was good,” Sagapolu said.

During downtime at the Polynesian Bowl, Sagapolu has been playing Madden 19. He mostly plays as the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers, with the 49ers being his favorite NFL team in real life.

Sagapolu said, of all the bowls he could have been invited to, Polynesian Bowl was his main choice.

“I get to go represent my culture,” Sagapolu said. “I can go learn a bunch of things.”