What We Learned: Lone Star (Texas) stuns No. 24 Highland Park (Texas)

In a way, it’s fitting that the team to finally bring down Texas Class 5A power Highland Park was from a school called Lone Star, which plays in Frisco and shares a facility with the Dallas Cowboys. After all, two of the seasons of Highland Park’s current state title run came with John Stephen Jones, the grandson of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, at quarterback.

Jones is now in Arkansas, a quarterback on the bench for the Razorbacks. His college coach, Chad Morris, is the father of current Highland Park quarterback Chandler Morris. And on Friday, they were all left stunned together as Lone Star shocked the USA TODAY No. 24 Scots, 30-19 on Friday night. Here’s what we learned from the Lone Star win:

1) Highland Park’s cryptonite is it’s own over aggressive passing game

One stat can never sum up the fortunes of an entire game, but this one comes close: Scots quarterback Chandler Morris, one of the more efficient and impressive quarterbacks in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, was intercepted four times in the first three quarters. While Highland Park is resilient, even it can’t overcome that many mistakes.

2) halftime edge marks near century of Lone Star dominance

How impressive has Lone Star been over the past two weeks? With a 24-0 lead heading into the break, the Rangers had outscored opponents 99-0 across six consecutive quarters. That’s insane.

3) Field goals are a team’s best friend

You play football to score touchdowns, but sometimes field goals are almost as important, and the value of fielding a quality placekicker can’t be understated. Lone Star proved that Friday, with kicker Justin Click connecting on three field goals for a total of nine points. Without those three makes, Highland Park would have been within a touchdown and two-point conversion of a deadlocked game in the closing minutes. Instead, the Rangers led by three scores and the game was too far gone for even Morris and Highland Park. Meanwhile, the Scots missed a pair of extra points, hence the final 19-point tally. The difference between the teams’ kicking game could not be more stark.