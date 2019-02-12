Longtime Va. HS girls volleyball coach charged with child sex crime

A longtime female girls volleyball coach at a Virginia high school has been charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to NBC affiliate WSLS.

As reported by NBC affiliate WSLS, former Heritage High School (Lynchburg, Va.) girls volleyball coach Kelly Bryant has been charged with the aforementioned “taking indecent liberties with a child.” And the coach, who retired in 2017, has still remained on the school.

That’s a disturbing pairing of information, which led to the circulation of a letter from school administration.

“Dear parents and guardians of Lynchburg City Schools’ Heritage High School students, Lynchburg City Schools became aware that a Heritage High School faculty member and former coach has been arrested for taking indecent liberties with a child. Kelly Bryant, a Remediation lab teacher and former head volleyball coach at Heritage High School, was been charged in Lynchburg with taking indecent liberties with a child. Ms. Bryant has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation by the Lynchburg Police Department. While we have no knowledge of any inappropriate contact that Ms. Bryant had with any current LCS student, we are notifying our parents and guardians as an added measure to keep our children safe. We continue to encourage parents to talk to your children about safe interactions with adults.”

The incident in question dates back to 2009, which raises multiple important questions, but none more pressing than this: was this an isolated incident, or are there other victims out there remaining to come forward?