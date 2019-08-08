Louisiana high school basketball coach accused of molesting student for more than half a decade

A former Louisiana high school basketball coach faces more than 80 charges related to sexual contact with a student beginning in 2006 and going beyond 2012, when the victim graduated high school, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Steven Weir, 62, was arrested July 25, according to the outlet. He faces 25 counts of molestation of a juvenile, 60 counts of prohibited sexual contact between an educator and a student and a count each of extortion, computer aided solicitation of a minor and cyberstalking.

The victim attended Riverdale Academy (Red River Parish, Louisiana), according to WAFB9. Weir was a basketball coach and teacher at the school.

Weir was fired following the arrest.

Principal Robert Peters issued a statement to WAFB9:

This is an anomaly at Riverdale academy. We have never experienced this before. We are a very strong community, we will move through this and we are looking forward to school year.

Weir was taken into custody in Lexington, Kentucky. He was visiting family there, according to WKYT.

He had been a basketball coach and teacher in that city at Sayre High School until 1999, according to WYMT.