Louisiana high school football player collapses, dies after practice

By June 21, 2019

A Louisiana high school football player collapsed and died after his team’s practice.

As reported by the New Orleans Times-Picayune and Louisiana NBC affiliate WDSU, Amite (La.) High School 15-year-old Terrance Allen collapsed and died after the conclusion of one of the team’s summer practices.

Per the Times-Picayune, the Amite Police Department was notified of an emergency at the school. EMTs and firefighters were quickly on the scene, before local police, but were unable to resuscitate the teenager before he was pronounced dead after arriving at a local hospital.

There has been no reason provided for Allen’s death to this point. In fact, all information about the incident remains limited, though his team posted a memorial image to its Facebook account shortly after Allen’s passing.

