Louisiana high school president 'embarrassed' by football team's chant that included racial slur

The school president of a Louisiana Catholic high school released a statement expressing shock and embarrassment at the fact his school’s football team engaged in a chant led by their coach that included, “the repeated use of the N-word,” before a recent matchup against an opponent.

As reported by the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Kenneth St. Charles, the school president of St. Augustine High School (New Orleans, La.) issued a statement decrying the use of any racial slurs for any reasons in the wake of a video showcasing the school’s football team using one, led by head coach Nathaniel Jones.

“shocked and embarrassed that such blatantly offensive language would be used at any school event.”

Here’s more from the statement from St. Charles:

“The behavior displayed in the video is indefensible and runs counter to our core values and our commitment to serving young men and their families,” St. Charles said in the statement. “Not only are these actions hurtful to our community, but they also undermine the work of our founders, the Josephites, who are standard-bearers for equality and civil rights. It is their legacy that includes athletics as part of our educational mission. We expect our coaches and students to uphold our views on equality, respect and dignity and reflect these values during athletic competition.”

St. Charles issued the statement days after a video circulated on social media, showcasing St. Augustine coach Nathaniel Jones leading this team in a pregame chant before St. Augustine’s game against John Curtis Christian High School earlier this season.

The chant allegedly included the N-word multiple times and the phrase, “knocking the other team’s ‘s— loose.'”

Jones would not confirm that he is still the St. Augustine head football coach when reached for comment by the Times-Picayune. Meanwhile, St. Charles noted that the school was beginning a full investigation into the program and Jones’ role leading it.