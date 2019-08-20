USA Today Sports

Louisiana Little Leaguers drink Gatorade with Skittles, tote money for good luck

Photo: Associated Press/Gene Puskar)

Louisiana Little Leaguers drink Gatorade with Skittles, tote money for good luck

Baseball

Louisiana Little Leaguers drink Gatorade with Skittles, tote money for good luck

By August 20, 2019

By: |

Every Little League squad includes players who have developed deep superstitions as they continue to advance. That includes the current Southwest champions from Louisiana.On the docket? Gatorade with Skittles and cash money. Really.

First up? Stan Wiltz, the shortstop nicknamed “Stan the Man” who apparently has quite the sweet tooth.

Wiltz isn’t alone. His teammate, left fielder Gavin Berry, carries money around in his pocket for good luck. It worked against Minnesota.

As Louisiana rolled to a 10-0 blanking of Minnesota and female star Maddy Freking, both Wiltz and Berry came through with big plays. With Skittles and money on their side, whose to say that luck ends anytime soon.

, , , , , , , , Baseball, Outside The Box, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/louisiana-little-leaguers-drink-gatorade-with-skittles-tote-money-for-good-luck?utm_source=smg&utm_medium=wasabi&utm_content
Louisiana Little Leaguers drink Gatorade with Skittles, tote money for good luck
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.