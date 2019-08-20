Louisiana Little Leaguers drink Gatorade with Skittles, tote money for good luck

Every Little League squad includes players who have developed deep superstitions as they continue to advance. That includes the current Southwest champions from Louisiana.On the docket? Gatorade with Skittles and cash money. Really.

First up? Stan Wiltz, the shortstop nicknamed “Stan the Man” who apparently has quite the sweet tooth.

Wiltz isn’t alone. His teammate, left fielder Gavin Berry, carries money around in his pocket for good luck. It worked against Minnesota.

As Louisiana rolled to a 10-0 blanking of Minnesota and female star Maddy Freking, both Wiltz and Berry came through with big plays. With Skittles and money on their side, whose to say that luck ends anytime soon.