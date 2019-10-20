No. 15 Male football escapes Fern Creek with a 34-21 victory, earns 900th win as a program

Male’s 900th win in school history came without a surprise Friday. Ranked No. 1 in Class 6A and 15th in the nation by USA TODAY, the Bulldogs were expected to beat Fern Creek and did, 34-21.

There was no special announcement or celebration on the field after the game. Just the usual high-fives on the sideline, the traditional handshake with the opposing players at the 50-yard line and a message from coach Chris Wolfe.

“We need to be tested and we did,” he told his players.

Nothing noteworthy stood out from Wolfe’s concise speech. No mention that the program had just become the third team in the country to win 900 games. No mention about the team carrying the state-longest 14-game winning streak after Friday.

Perhaps the biggest announcement for the players was that no practice will be held Saturday.

Business as usual and another day in the books for Male.

“As a coach, you don’t have time to stop and enjoy the moment,” Wolfe said. “But I promise you, we will appreciate what we’ve witnessed and what we’ve been a part of.”

Read the rest of the story at the Courier Journal.