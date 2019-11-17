Louisville women’s basketball lands ALL-USA first teamer Hailey Van Lith

Cashmere (Washington) High School point guard Hailey Van Lith ended her recruitment Saturday, picking Louisville over Baylor at a ceremony at her high school.

“Hailey brings with her a unique skill set with a mamba mentality,” Louisville head coach Jeff Walz said in a release. “There is no stage too big, nor a shot too difficult to pull off. She has a unique inner confidence and leadership skills well beyond her age. Hailey is purposeful and deliberate in her approach to the game and no doubt Cardinal fans will be lining up to watch her perform.”

Van Lith, who is ranked No. 8 overall in the ESPN HoopGurlz 100, was an All-USA first team selection last season and won Washington Player of the Year after averaging 34.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.2 steals and 4.9 assists a game.

Van Lith, who led Cashmere to a 23-3 record and a state final four appearance, was also a member of Team USA’s U19 gold medal winning team at the FIBA World Cup in July. The win gave Van Lith her fourth gold medal.

Van Lith signed her National Letter of Intent on Saturday.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY