'Love the fight': Mounds View's (Arden Hills, Minnesota) Emily Shilson wins Junior Nationals Women's freestyle championship

ALL-USA Girls Wrestling Select Emily Shilson tries to remember her motto before each match: Love the fight.

As reported by The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead, Shilson uses this motto to make sure she has fun competing in what is a grueling sport.

That motto must be working for her, because on Wednesday, she defeated Faith Cole, a wrestler from Lafayette High School (Wildwood, Missouri), to win the Junior Nationals Women’s freestyle championship.

The victory marked the sixth time she has claimed a national title in Fargo, which ties for an all-time record in girls wrestling.

The wrestler out of Mounds View (Arden Hills, Minn.) High School competed in the 106-pound weight class in this meet. Throughout high school, Shilson wrestled against boys and she qualified for the Minnesota Boys State Wrestling Tournament three years in a row, according to the Star Tribune.

Open Mat’s top recruit in the class of 2019, Shilson committed to Augsburg University in Minneapolis, a wrestling program entering its first season.