LSU lands commitment from 4-star in-state DT Jalen Lee

When four-star defensive tackle Eric Taylor committed to LSU, we wrote that despite already having three defensive tackles as members of its Class of 2020, it wouldn’t be a shock if a fourth elite defensive tackle joined the class as well.

We had no idea it would only take 24 hours.

RELATED: Four-star DT Eric Taylor, from Ala. commits to LSU

On Wednesday, Jalen Lee, a four-star defensive tackle from Live Oak High School (Weston, La.), committed to the Tigers ahead of scholarship offers from Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida and Georgia, among others.

According to Baton Rouge ESPN affiliate 104.5, Lee said he picked the Tigers out of both home cooked convenience and a deep desire to help his future teammates climb the proverbial college football mountaintop.

“It’s my home state, man,” Lee told 247Sports. “Want to help my home state win a national championship. I want to give back to my home state.

“Like I said, LSU just felt like home and I don’t want to go nowhere else. People here, they bleed Purple and Gold so for me to go play for LSU is a dream come true.”

Now, Lee is trying to spread that dream to other elite prospects, too. Lee told 247Sports he plans to help recruit the likes of TJ (Finley) and Jaquelin (Roy). That would be a boon for Tigers fans, though they can hardly blame Lee if it doesn’t come true. He’s already done his part for the Class of 2020 by being a part of it, exactly one day after Eric Taylor did the same.