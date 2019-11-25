Khamauri Rogers, top-10 recruit in Class of 2022, commits to LSU

Don’t for a minute think that the current success LSU is enjoying is lost on the next generation. On the contrary, it’s helping the Tigers dominate future recruiting classes.

The latest addition to a still far in the distance LSU team is Khamauri Rogers, a cornerback and top-10 overall prospect from the Class of 2022, per 247Sports. While it is too early for star ratings to be handed out by 247Sports, Rivals and others, Rogers’ position in the overall Class of 2022 rankings would indicate he’s a likely future 5-star recruit should his performances hold.

A Mississippi native, Rogers already stars for Holmes County High School (Lexington, Miss.). Though only a sophomore, Rogers already holds scholarship offers from Auburn, Florida and, of course, LSU.

According to Rogers’ father, regional and family connections helped pave the way for Rogers’ commitment to LSU.

“I got a FaceTime call and they said they were about to offer your son,” Marcus Rogers, Khamauri’s father, told 247Sports of LSU’s initial offer. “In the back of my head, this is where he wants to be. When he was six or seven, and plays travel baseball, he said he wants to play at Death Valley and Alex Box.

“Coach Johnson and (LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond) got on the phone and he couldn’t do anything but smile. It’s a real good deal any time you play DB and the best DB school in the nation offers, so that’s huge.”

While Rogers is young, there’s no question about his talent. The 6-foot sophomore has already racked up 46 tackles and four interceptions in his second high school campaign; he finished with 34 tackles and 13 pass breakups in his first, per 247Sports.