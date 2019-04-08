USA Today Sports

LSU lands commitment from 4-star LB/ATH Jaden Navarrette

Norco star Jaden Navarrette (Photo: 247Sports) Photo: 247Sports

By April 8, 2019

Ed Orgeron is making moves again.

On Sunday, the LSU head coach landed a commitment from Jaden Navarrette, one of the nation’s most intriguing four-star prospects. The Norco (Calif.) teen is ranked as an athlete prospect becasue of his versatility, though 247Sports projects he will eventually play as an outside linebacker.

At 6-foot-3, 235 pounds with blazing speed, it isn’t hard to understand where that prognistication came from.

Navarrette’s decision to commit to LSU came during his official visit to Baton Rouge for the Tigers’ spring game. In earlier comments, Navarrette made clear what pushed LSU ahead of other major programs recruiting him, including USC, Michigan and a handful of others.

“Family, family, family,” Navarrette told 247Sports. “The family feeling made us feel real welcome. From the coaches to the strength staff to the staff taking us around campus, they were all so friendly and just made us feel like we were at home.”

