LSU lands commitment from 4-star Texas DB Lorando Johnson

There is terrific high school football talent in the state of Louisiana, but perhaps not quite enough to sustain the level of excellence needed by the LSU Tigers. That means stealing top talent from states throughout the South and Southwest, and you better believe that includes Texas.

Now, for the third time in the Class of 2020, an elite Texas high school recruit has pledged his future to the Tigers.

Lorando Johnson is a four-star cornerback prospect from Lancaster (Texas) High School. A 6-foot, 183-pound athletic phenom, Johnson is the 11th high school player to commit to the Tigers for 2020. More than a third of that group hails from the Lone Star State.

As for what drew Johnson to the Tigers, the junior said his experience at the team’s spring game played a key role.

“The environment was live,” Johnson told 247Sports. “Definitely something I would love to be at and play at. The highlights were just getting to sit and talk with Coach O. It was great.”

LSU has apparently recruited Johnson as a potential safety convert, and he seems open to the idea, given LSU’s track record of developing NFL talent.

Of course all of that assumes that Johnson follows through on this first commitment. With a total of 23 scholarship offers, including those from national powers Alabama, Michigan, Auburn and a host of other power programs, Johnson will likely be presented with plenty of opportunities to second guess his current decision. We’ll all have to wait until at least December to see if that pressure from others leads to a change of heart.