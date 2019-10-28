LSU lands two more 4-star defensive commits in two days

It was another big weekend for LSU football, both on and off the field.

First, the Tigers topped Auburn in a critical SEC face off. Then the Tigers added two more major recruits to their Class of 2020.

The first was Malcolm Greene, a four-star rated safety from Virginia. The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder emerged as a defensive star in the 2018 season at Highland Springs (Va.) and picked LSU ahead of scholarship offers from the likes of Clemson, Florida and a total of 30 programs overall.

For Greene, LSU’s personal touch made a difference.

“Just how personable the defensive staff was (stood out),” Greene told 247Sports. “I toured the campus, facility, stadium and academic center. Also had meetings with (Safeties coach Bill) Busch and Coach O (head coach Ed Orgeron). It was just everything about their culture.”

Joining Greene in that LSU culture will be B.J. Ojulari, a four-star defensive end from Marietta (Ga.) High School. The 6-foot-3, 224-pound prospect picked LSU ahead of Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee and Clemson, among others.

A former Tennessee commit, Ojulari flipped from the Vols on Sunday, pushing LSU’s class to No. 2 in the nation in the process.

Together, the pair make clear mega additions for the Tigers’ Class of 2020, which is rapidly emerging as the type of recruiting class that could solidify Oregeron’s sway over the Boot and other national hot spots. Alabama and Clemson may have a new recruiting rival in town, whether they like it or not.