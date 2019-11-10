After LSU win over Alabama, Elias Ricks announces he has 'officially shut down' his recruitment

Elias Ricks has been a longtime LSU commit, but the five-star cornerback kept his options open just in case.

He doesn’t need to any longer. The Tigers’ win over Alabama on Saturday gave Ricks the final push to sway him toward Baton Rouge. After the game, he tweeted an announcement that he has “officially shut down” his recruitment and will be attending LSU.

It’s the perfect way to end a perfect day for LSU fans.

Ricks’ decision does not come as a surprise. In July, he told USA TODAY HSS that a program would have to “basically be perfect” for him to stray away from his LSU choice.

I have officially shut down my recruitment , We are the best ever. #GeauxTigers🐅 — Eli (@Eliasricks2020) November 10, 2019

“I just want to see what they have to offer and learn as much as I can to get all the information to make the best decision,” he said about taking other visits at the time.

But with LSU knocking off Bama and playing with the leading Heisman candidate, there’s not much more of a perfect place to go.

Ricks transferred from Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) to IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) in part because he plans to join LSU in the spring. It was unlikely Ricks would have completed Mater Dei’s requirements to graduate early, so IMG gave him a better chance.

From the sound of it, he will be on LSU campus, and he will be there soon.