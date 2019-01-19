Man who called 911 indicted in connection with teen's alcohol death

The Brentwood man who called police to help teen football player Lucas Davis has been indicted in connection with his death.

Casey Shacklett, 48, has been indicted on 16 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection with Davis’ October alcohol poisoning death.

The case was brought before a Williamson County grand jury on Monday; the charges were handed down Friday, and the announcement was shared by the Brentwood Police Department.

Davis, 16, a Brentwood High (Tenn.) student, was found dead in a field behind a home in the 9000 block of Old Smyrna Road the morning of Oct. 7. Property tax records show the home is registered to former Tennessee state lawmaker Earl C. Shacklett Jr. and his wife, Patricia.

Casey Shacklett is their son, Brentwood assistant chief of police Tommy Walsh confirmed.

Also indicted Friday were fifteen juvenile suspects who were present at the time of Davis’ death. They were each charged in connection with underage possession of alcohol.

It is believed that Davis spent the night with friends on the property.

Death by alcohol poisoning

A toxicology report the USA TODAY NETWORK – Tennessee obtained through a public records request shows Davis’ blood alcohol level was 0.297.

That level is more than three times the limit for driving under the influence: 0.08.

Walsh said about 7 a.m. that October day officers were notified that a juvenile needed medical attention that evolved into CPR in progress.

The caller, now confirmed to be Shacklett, “attempted to perform CPR. Our officers were first to arrive and took over CPR until care was transferred to Fire and EMS once they arrived on scene,” Walsh said in October.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brentwood High felt Davis’ loss

Shacklett turned himself in to Brentwood Police on Friday and was released on a $1,500 bond.

Grand jury proceedings are kept secret.

“My heart is aching with the loss and void left by your absence Lucas … prayers abound and unlimited love for the entire Davis family,” Bravo Creative Arts Center Executive Director Lissa McHughs tweeted.

