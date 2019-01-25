USA Today Sports

LuHi PG Andre Curbelo named Week 7 Super 25 Boys Basketball Top Star

Andre Curbelo paced the field and was named the Week 7 Super 25 Top Star.

The Long Island Lutheran High School (N.Y.) point guard led his team to a 60-52 win over Holy Spirit (Ga.) on Jan. 20, posting 17 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals.

His 5,660 votes reached a total just eclipsing the 50 percent mark of the entire vote.

FINAL TALLYWeek 7 Super 25 Top Star voting

He kept his distance just out of reach from second-place finisher Jalen Johnson, a small forward out of Nicolet (Wisc). Johnson’s Jan. 18 triple-double earned 34.25 percent of the tally, recording 3,824 votes.

Power forward Tari Eason of Federal Way (Wash.) finished third with 661 votes.

Curbelo is rated a four-star player by 247Sports and the No. 19 point guard in the 2020 class.

A Puerto Rican native, Curbelo has helped LuHi jump to a 13-2 record and the No. 15 spot in the Super 25.

