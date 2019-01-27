Michigan teen returns to basketball court 43 days after going into cardiac arrest

Luke Anhalt went into cardiac arrest and collapsed on the basketball court in December.

He was resuscitated by the coach and rushed to the hospital, according to MLive. He survived the near-fatal heart attack.

Forty-three days later, he returned to the basketball court, scored 11 points — tied for the most on the team — and was named Homecoming King.

Holding a three-point lead with about 30 seconds left, Anhalt stole the ball and made a layup to ice the game, according to Local Sports Journal.

But even without the results, simply being on the court Jan. 25 would have been a remarkable accomplishment. After collapsing on Dec. 13, doctors expected him to have to miss two to three months.

“It’s unimaginable. I never would have thought this would happen,” Anhalt told MLive. “When I was in the hospital, I didn’t know if I was ever going to be the same again and here I am, and I can continue to do normal things to interact with my class and it’s just really great.”

At the December practice, Anhalt fell to the ground while the team was shooting free throws and he began to slip in and out of consciousness, according to MLive.

Head coach Jeff Zehr, a chiropractor, used an AED device and performed CPR. Anhalt was taken to the hospital.

When we woke, he had an attention span of about 20 seconds, according to the Grand Haven Tribune. A defibrillator was implanted under his armpit.

The cause is still unknown, according to MLive.

Calvary Christian High School (Fruitport Township, Mich.) has an enrollment of about 70 kids, according to WOOD TV.