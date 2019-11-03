USA Today Sports

MacArthur (Irving, Texas) five-star recruit Sarah Andrews commits to Baylor

November 3, 2019

Baylor added another MacArthur (Irving, Texas) player to its 2020 Class on Saturday — and another five-star recruit at that.

Sarah Andrews, the seventh overall player and fourth-best point guard in ESPN’s 2020 rankings, decided on the Lady Bears, Andrews announced on Twitter.

Andrews joins high school teammate Hannah Gusters, also a five-star, in Baylor’s recruiting class. Andrews and Gusters are the only two players in the team’s 2020 class so far.

Baylor is coming off a year where it won the National Championship. The Lady Bears finished with a 37-1 record. This year, the team has played two exhibition games so far, both of which were blowout wins.

