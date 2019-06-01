Three-star CB Macen Williams commits to Arizona State football

Macen Williams has made two big announcements this year.

In early January, he announced he would transfer to Narbonne (Harbor City, California) for his senior year of high school.

Then on Saturday, his late grandmother’s birthday, he announced his commitment to Arizona State University.

“I love the family atmosphere that the coaches and the players have,” Williams said to the ASU Rivals site. “I like how much the school cares about education and life after football.

He also spoke about his relationships with a players on the team including incoming sophomore Merlin Robertson and senior Kobe Williams and assistant coach Tony White.

Williams told the ASU Rivals site another factor that contributed to his commitment to the Sun Devils was the scheme, which he thinks will allow him to play early.

Playing for Serra (Gardena, California) last year, Williams had 44 tackles, two for loss, two interceptions and four passes defended.

Though the team was 5-6, it played against some high-tiered California competition including No. 3 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California), Bishop Amat (La Puente, California) and Narbonne.

Williams is the No. 44 cornerback in the country, according to 247Sports, and the No. 61 player in California.

ASU now has four members in its 2020 class: Williams, WR Chad Johnson, DB/WR T Lee and OT Ben Bray.

Williams, Johnson and Lee already talk, according to 247Sports’ Sun Devil Source.

“We get a lot very well. We’re already familiar with each other and everything,” Williams said. We’ve just been talking about making a splash early. We’re just eager to get there, put work in and come out good players.”