Minnesota's Maddy Freking sixth girl to pitch LLWS game; Virginia throws second straight no-no

With the bases loaded and one out in the second inning in the Litttle League World Series, Minnesota (Coon Rapids-Andover) pitcher Maddy Freking struck a batter out and then made a nice play on a slow grounder down the third base line to nab the runner at home.

With that, Freking escaped the second inning and gave one positive to Minnesota in a game that placed opponent Virginia (Loudoun South) in the history books.

Freking became the sixth girl to ever pitch a LLWS game and the first since Mo’ne Davis in 2014.

The 12-year-old, listed at 5-foot-6, is the 19th girl to play in a Little League World Series.

But Minnesota couldn’t compete with the team that has an argument for best in the tournament, being mercy ruled in the fourth by Virginia.

Minnesota couldn’t notch a single hit in the game.

Virginia has now thrown no-hitters in two consecutive outings.

It is the sixth school to achieve such a feat, according to FOX5DC.

On Friday, Virginia no-hit Rhode Island and won 3-0. The fact that the game was postponed a day due to rain didn’t matter; starter Justin Lee went 2.2 innings, Liam Thyen took over for 2.2 more and struck out six, and then Chase Obstgarten got the final two outs, according to NBCSports Washington.

On Sunday, Virginia jumped ahead early. By the time Freking got out of the second, Virginia had taken an 8-0 lead. The team cruised to the 11-0 finish.

This Loudoun South squad is making the state proud as the first Virginia representatives in the LLWS in 25 years, according to FOX5DC.