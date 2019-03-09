Madison Campbell named Week 13 Top Star, breaks vote record

Around 2 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, Madison Campbell had about 50,000 votes in the Week 13 Top Stars poll but was trailing Melanie Isbell.

For the rest of the voting period, Clovis West (Fresno, Calif.) fans turned up in droves for Campbell, who won with 82,177 votes — by far the most of any player in the poll history, male or female.

The USC-bound guard led Clovis West to a playoff win over a strong Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) team on March 2 with 26 points, eight rebounds, seven steals and four assists.

This is just the latest honor for the four-time All-State selection.

FINAL TALLY: Week 13 Top Star

Isbell, point guard for Centennial (Las Vegas), finished second with 66,056 votes — which would have been the most in poll history if not for Campbell.

She scored 17 points in the championship victory over Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) on March 1. Centennial ended the season 31-1 and is No. 4 in the Super 25.

Isbell is signed to joined UNLV next season.

Clovis West, meanwhile, fell to Sierra Canyon in the regional finals to finish the season 31-4.

Campbell’s incredible high school career came to a close. She has the most points, 3-pointers and assists in school history. Through her four years, Clovis West appeared in three CIF Open Division Final Fours, won a state title and the 2017 national championship.

She will have one more appearance in the PassThaBall’s WHO’S NXT All-American game. Also notable: Campbell is a 4.12 student.