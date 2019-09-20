Madison Central (Mississippi) dual-threat Jimmy Holiday wins Week 4 Top Star

After his team lost to Madison Central (Mississippi), Pearl (Mississippi) coach John Perry had high praise for the opposing quarterback, Jimmy Holiday.

“He’s the best player in the state,” Perry told the Clarion Ledger. “Whenever they had to make a play he made it. It was exactly what I thought it would be. I was hoping we’d hang in there and tackle him a little better but he made a lot of great plays.”

It makes sense that Perry would think that after the kind of performance Holiday had against his team. The quarterback finished with 255 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Through the air he also did damage, throwing for 160 yards and a passing touchdown.

Holiday’s game resonated with Top Star Voters, to the tune of 29,170 votes in total. He garnered more than 49.57 percent of the vote to take home the Week 4 Top Star achievement.

In a close second was St. Ignatius’ (Cleveland) Griffin Hanna, whose team pulled off a 42-41 upset over Archbishop Hoban, which was ranked No. 12 in the Super 25 at the time of its defeat. Hanna was a big reason for his team’s win, throwing for 269 yards and four touchdowns. Hanna received 25,604 votes, which was 43.51 percent of the tally.

St. Ignatius finds itself back in the Midwest Regional Rankings this week at No. 6.

Chandler’s (Ariz.) Mikey Keene completed all 10 of his passes in his team’s 56-0 victory against Capital Christian (Sacramento, Calif.). He also had five touchdowns. Keene came in third in the Week 4 voting with 2,042 votes.