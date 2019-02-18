USA Today Sports

Massachusetts high school football player killed in snowmobile accident

A 17-year-old high school student was killed in a snowmobile in Maine over the weekend.

Troy Marden lost control of his snowmobile while trying to turn and hit a snowbank on Saturday night, according to a statement from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

He was ejected and given aid by another snowmobile operator but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marden was a football player at Amesbury High School (Mass.), according to Fox News.

The school released a statement regarding his death, offering thoughts and prayers to Marden’s family and offering counseling services Monday to students at Amesbury.

A tight end and defensive tackle on the football field, Marden was named an All-Cape Ann League player, according to the Newbury Port News.

Marden’s death was the fifth snowmobile fatality of the season and the second of the day, the MDIFW said in a release.

