Major Burns, 4-star Louisiana safety, commits to LSU

The LSU Tigers continue to keep the best in ‘The Boot’ at home.

On Thursday, four-star Madison Prep Academy (Baton Rouge, La.) safety Major Burns committed to the Tigers ahead of Auburn, Florida, Oklahoma, Miami and Texas A&M, among others. Burns is a former Texas A&M commit.

“I love LSU. They got great coaches and they got a nice recruiting class,” Burns told 247Sports following the earlier Madison Prep Academy spring game. “I talk to everybody over there. They got some cool and respectful coaches over there. Corey Raymond is cool. He’s somebody I can relate to.”

Burns is a future competitor at The Opening national combine in Dallas, and combines explosive athleticism with his 6-foot-2 frame to form an imposing package in the defensive backfield.

For Burns, committing now was important so he could focus on his senior high school season. And now that the decision is out of the way, and his family can be comfortable with his decision to stay close to home, he’s switching his entire focus to the field for his senior campaign.

“I think my team came together and put together a great performance,” Burns told 247Sports. “We’ve just got to get to work now. It’s time to get to summer workouts and get better as a team. Come together more as a family.”

Now once he accomplishes that at Madison Prep, Burns will get to do the same thing right across town wearing purple and gold.