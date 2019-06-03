Major changes coming to Washington high school football championships after opting out of Tacoma Dome

A Washington state tradition is headed the way of the $2 bill and Braniff Airlines after state association officials announced they would not be hosting the state title games at the Tacoma Dome, as they have every year since 1995.

As reported by TEGNA NBC affiliate KING, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) announced Sunday that it would not be holding the annual state championship football bowl games at the Tacoma Dome.

“The [WIAA] executive board needed to evaluate whether holding the Gridiron Classic in the Tacoma Dome made sense for the Association, student-participants and fans,” WIAA Executive Director Mike Colbrese told the media, including KING.

“Costs of renting the facility have continued to increase and WIAA staff received criticism regarding the new seating arrangement for football.”

The departure from the Tacoma Dome also brings to an end the state’s single-site championship games, as the WIAA expects to employ multiple sites to host the games in 2019. It’s hoped such an arrangement will lead to cheaper tickets, parking and concessions and fewer logistical issues associated with them away from the Dome.

While the association is officially backing away from Tacoma for football, Colbrese was quick to reassure that the Dome would still play a prominent role hosting state championships for both basketball and wrestling, keeping Tacoma’s claim as Washington’s prep championship city alive and well.