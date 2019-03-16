Makenna Marisa voted Super 25 Top Star for playoff performance

In the first round of the playoffs, Makenna Marisa put up 23 points, four rebounds, four assists and two blocks and steals apiece.

For her performance, the Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.) senior wing was voted the Week 14 Super 25 Top Star.

She finished with 23,985 votes, about 44 percent of the final tally.

Marisa just eked out Maliya Perry for the Week 14 title. The two were within one percentage point of each other at noon Pacific Time on Friday, but Marisa pulled ahead.

Perry, a junior wing for Pickerington (Ohio) Central, had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds to go with four assists.

She finished with 20,408 votes, about 37.5 percent of the final tally.

In third place was Jana Van Gytenbeek of Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.), who took over in the championship game and scored 23 points, 19 in the second half.

Van Gyenbeek received about nine percent of the vote, 4,869 total.

Marisa averages 20.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.6 steals per game.

She has helped Peters Township go 28-0 as the team enters the Final Four.

The Indians are ranked No. 25 in the Super 25.