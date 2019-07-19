WATCH: 5-star C Makur Maker, Thon Maker's cousin, gets crafty with off-the-back self-assist off inbounds

Makur Maker has recently been in the news for his decision to transfer from Orange (Calif.) Lutheran to Pacific Academy and it’s trickle down impact, but he found his way back into the headlines for his performance at an Adidas Gauntlet tournament.

Facing an inbounds underneath his basket, Maker — the cousin of Detroit Pistons forward/center Thon Maker — got crafty, inbounding the ball off the back of a defender, gathering it himself and laying it in for a classic one-man bucket.

The play highlighted Maker’s game intelligence, just part of what makes him such an intriguing package for top collegiate programs and, eventually, NBA talent evaluators.

He’s the kind of talent that our Jason Jordan insisted would be part of an all-high school NBA Draft lottery if he were eligible today, and he’s allegedly still two years away from eligibility.

Wherever Maker goes next, his versatility and intelligence will be keys to his success and projected future. Good thing he has oodles of both in reserve.