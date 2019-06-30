Makur Maker to transfer to Pacific Academy after being ruled ineligible at Orange Lutheran

Makur Maker, one of the top prospects in the 2020 high school basketball class, has reportedly been ruled ineligible in the California Interscholastic Federation-Southern Section and plans to transfer.

Maker finished his high school eligibility at Orange Lutheran (California), head coach coach Chris Nordstrom told the Los Angeles Times.

The 6-foot-11 center plans to transfer to Pacific Academy (Irvine, California) and its newly-formed basketball program, according to Fox Sports Australia.

The CIF ruled the 6-foot-11 center has used up his eight semesters of eligibility, according to 247Sports. Maker played at Chaminade College Prep (Los Angeles) as a freshman, spent two years in Canada — The Tech Academy in Sault St. Marie and a year homeschooled, according to FS Australia — and then returned to California to play at Orange Lutheran last year.

Pacific Academy is not governed by the CIF, so Maker will be allowed to play.

The director, Jordan Lawley, told FS Australia the program plans to play against some of the top teams in the nation.

FS Australia wrote that “college remains the priority for Maker before the 2021 NBA Draft.” He is the cousin of Detroit Pistons big man Thon Maker.

The 2020 player is ranked as five-stars and the No. 13 player in the country by the 247Sports composite.