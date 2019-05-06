Malachi Wideman commits to FSU, plans to play football and basketball

Florida State University has landed the next in a line of two-sport athletes.

Malachi Wideman, a 2020 four-star wide receiver and four-star small forward, announced on Sunday that he has committed to the Seminoles, as first reported by Noles247.

Sources tell the Tallahassee Democrat that he intends on playing both sports at FSU.

“Beyond blessed and fully committed,” Wideman posted on his Twitter account after the news broke.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound athlete from Sarasota Riverview (Fla.) picked the Seminoles over football offers from Auburn, Georgia, Florida and UCF, among others.

He most recently visited FSU for the Seminoles’ spring game on April 6.

As a junior at Riverview, Wideman had 342 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on the football field while averaging 15.3 points and 6.7 rebounds on the basketball court.

Wideman is the 12th member of FSU’s 2020 football recruiting class and the second member of the basketball team’s 2020 class.

He’s the first wide receiver and only the third offensive player in the Seminoles’ 2020 class.

Wideman’s commitment — the fifth of the 2020 class in the last 16 days — moves the Seminoles past Florida for the No. 5 spot in the 2020 recruiting rankings.