Male rolls over St. Xavier in third round Kentucky playoff game

The Male High School football team can dominate opponents in so many ways, and the Bulldogs were at their complete best in a 33-7 victory over visiting St. Xavier on Friday night.

There was a rushing attack led by senior Jaylin Bross, who carried 31 times for 247 yards and two touchdowns.

Senior Elijah Parish led the passing attack with two touchdown passes and 85 yards.

The defense was stout with interceptions from Ray Hall, Romel Sheffield and Judah Ford.

Even special teams got involved, as Briceson Rodgers returned an onside kick 53 yards for a touchdown.

It all added up to another convincing victory for a Male squad that improved to 13-0 and ran its state-best winning streak to 19. The Bulldogs will host Tates Creek in a Class 6A state semifinal next week.

“We are going to enjoy it, and we did play well,” Bulldogs coach Chris Wolfe said. “The penalties were very frustrating for me. Other than that, the guys did everything I asked them to do as far as preparation this week.”

Already up 7-0, Male took control after blocking a 40-yard field-goal try by St. X’s Jeffrey Sexton with 1:01 left in the first half. The Bulldogs quickly marched down the field and got a 20-yard touchdown pass from Elijah Parish to Vinny Anthony with 2 seconds left in the half, making it 13-0.

Read the Louisville Courier for more.