Male routs Bullitt East behind strong performance from Jaylin Bross; Trinity also gets easy win

Trinity 44, Eastern 0: Nathan McElroy completed 8 of 10 passes for 199 yards and four touchdowns to lead the host Shamrocks (7-2) over the Eagles (2-7).

Ryan Miller, Wynton Johnson, Armon Tucker and Kaelan Racculia each caught a touchdown pass. Miller led the Shamrocks with two catches for 53 yards. Bradley West (three carries, 64 yards, one TD) and Kyle Feger (10 carries, 62 yards) led the ground game.

Male 50, Bullitt East 0: Jaylin Bross carried 12 times for 140 yards and three touchdowns to lead the host Bulldogs (9-0) over the Chargers (5-4).

Male ran up 412 yards of offense (210 rushing, 202 passing) and held Bullitt East to 86 yards (48 rushing, 38 passing).

DeSales 39, Mercer County 23: The Colts (7-2) scored the final 19 points to rally from a 23-20 fourth-quarter deficit and beat the host Titans (7-2).

James Johnson’s third touchdown run of the night – a 3-yarder – gave the Colts a 27-23 lead with 5:01 left in the fourth quarter. Jayden Scroggins’ 1-yard touchdown run and DeMarcus’ Avery 43-yard interception return for a score sealed the Colts’ victory.

Scroggins finished with two TD runs.

