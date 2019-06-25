Three-star linebacker Malik Reed commits to Wisconsin football

Chandler (Arizona) High School outside linebacker Malik Reed announced his college commitment to the Wisconsin Badgers on Tuesday morning.

Reed, 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, figures in Chandler’s plans to be the first school to win the Open Division Arizona high school football championship as a fierce pass rusher.

He had 42 tackles, 8 1/2 sacks and a forced fumble on Chandler’s 6A state championship team last year.

Reed had eight football scholarship offers, including Arizona, Nebraska, UCLA, Colorado, Indiana, Oregon State and Washington State.

“I really loved the staff and the vibe I got from the whole team,” Reed said of his Wisconsin visit. “I really trusted the coaches more than any other staff. A lot of schools said they really needed me to come to their school . But Wisconsin showed it with actions.”

Chandler coach Rick Garretson said that Reed possesses tremendous strength and speed and a high football IQ and leadership that make him stand out.

“He had a great summer covering receivers in pass defense,” Garretson said. “He has the unique ability to time and execute stunts. He has a relentless pursuit to the ball. Big-time catch for the Badgers.”