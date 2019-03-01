Man arrested on suspicion of shooting person at Thanksgiving football game

A 25-year-old accused of shooting another adult at a Washington high school during a Thanksgiving football pick-up game was captured in Minnesota, according to Komo News.

William Holly was arrested Wednesday at his home in Minnesota on accusations of killing 21-year-old Leauea Loto.

On Nov. 22, a group of adults were playing a game at Mount Rainier High School (Des Moines, Wash.).

During the game, a fight broke out. One player spit in another’s face, according to court documents obtained by Komo News. After the teams separated, Holly’s left the school.

Holly later returned with a gun and began firing into a crowd of people. Loto, who had not been involved in the fight, was hit.

Loto was taken to the hospital, where he died, according to KIRO7.

Holly has been charged with first-degree murder with bail set above $5 million, according to Komo News.

Additionally, he was wanted for domestic violence warrant, according to KIRO7.