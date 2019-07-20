Man accused of kicking cat on football field pleads guilty to animal abuse

A Kansas City man pleaded guilty to animal abuse after allegedly kicking a cat on a high school football field.

Video appears to show Johnathan Taylor, 20, kicking a cat like a football at Center High School (Kansas City, Missouri) in a Snapchat video dated May 22, 2018, according to the Kansas City Star.

In the video, someone can be heard yelling “field goal!” and laughing.

A cat that police believe to be the same was found dead in the park the next month, according to the Kansas City Star.

The graphic video, which is on the Kansas City Star, was released by police in an attempt to get help finding a suspect. In September 2018, Taylor was charged.

At least two people told police he was the person who kicked the cat, according to the Kansas City Star. The man who took the video told police in August 2018 that Taylor said “Man get the cat outta here, I’ll kick the cat.”

Taylor was charged Thursday with one count of animal abuse and placed on probation for two years, according to the Kansas City Star.

He also received penalties directly involving animals, according to the outlet.

Taylor must perform 80 hours of community service at an animal shelter, is not allowed to town or live with any animals during the two-year probation, and he must donate $500 to the Kansas City Pet Project.