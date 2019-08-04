USA Today Sports

Man posing as construction worker steals money from New Haven (Indiana) High School

Man posing as construction worker steals money from New Haven (Indiana) High School

High School Sports

Man posing as construction worker steals money from New Haven (Indiana) High School

By August 4, 2019

By: |

A man dressed up as a construction worker stole money from fundraisers held for the New Haven (Indiana) High School athletic department.

As reported by WANE-TV, New Haven police have released a surveillance video that shows the culprit carrying a bag. On July 26, that man got into a safe in an office and stole money. That money came from fundraisers that would have gone to the school’s athletic department.

The suspect has been described as a white male, bearded and in his 30s. You can see for yourself what he looks like in the video posted by WANE-TV.

For those who have any information on the suspect, New Haven Police Department can be contacted at (260) 748-7080.

, , High School Sports, News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/man-posing-as-construction-worker-steals-money-from-new-haven-indiana-high-school?utm_source=smg&utm_medium=wasabi&utm_content
Man posing as construction worker steals money from New Haven (Indiana) High School
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.