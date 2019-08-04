Man posing as construction worker steals money from New Haven (Indiana) High School

A man dressed up as a construction worker stole money from fundraisers held for the New Haven (Indiana) High School athletic department.

As reported by WANE-TV, New Haven police have released a surveillance video that shows the culprit carrying a bag. On July 26, that man got into a safe in an office and stole money. That money came from fundraisers that would have gone to the school’s athletic department.

The suspect has been described as a white male, bearded and in his 30s. You can see for yourself what he looks like in the video posted by WANE-TV.

For those who have any information on the suspect, New Haven Police Department can be contacted at (260) 748-7080.