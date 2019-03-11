Mansfield Timberview's Kit Kyle Martin picked as Wilson Sporting Goods/WBCA High School National Coach of the Year

Mansfield Timberview High School’s (Arlington, Texas) Kit Kyle Martin has earned the 2019 Wilson Sporting Goods/WBCA High School National Coach of the Year, the WBCA announced Monday.

Martin has led the girls basketball team at Mansfield Timberview this season to a 38-2 record and No. 15 in the latest Super 25 Rankings.

Martin will be given the Pat Summitt Trophy for the honor, which was named after the Tennessee women’s basketball coach, who is the winningest coach in the history of women’s college basketball. She will be presented with the award at the the 2019 WBCA Convention, an event that starts on April 4 and goes until April 7.

“The WBCA is proud to name Kit Kyle Martin as the 2019 Wilson Sporting Goods/WBCA High School National Coach of the Year,” executive director of the WBCA Danielle Donehew said in a statement. “Kit was selected as the winner by her peers after leading her team to an exceptional season. The WBCA recognizes and applauds her leadership example that can be seen in her student-athletes, school and community.”