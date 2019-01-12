USA Today Sports

Maori Davenport, the player who received a stipend, scores 25 points after her eligibility was restored

Photo: Joey Meredith/Charles Henderson HS

Girls Basketball

Maori Davenport was originally ruled ineligible to play high school basketball, because she received an errant $857.20 stipend check from U.S.A. Basketball.

Though the Davenports paid back the money and reported the violation, her ruling was not revoked until her parents filed a lawsuit with the Alabama High School Athletic Association, ESPN reported.

Then, she was able to play for her team, Charles Henderson High School, and she made a big impact on Friday night. Davenport scored 25 points to lead the Lady Trojans past Carroll (Ozark, Ala.) High School 72-17.

There was a standing-room only crowd with signs and shirts supporting Davenport. National and local reporters were there for her first game back.

“It just felt like I belonged there,” Davenport told ESPN after the game. “It’s like I left a place and I came back right where I belonged.”

Davenport is committed to Rutgers for next season. According to ESPN, she’s the No. 15 recruit in the country.

