NCAA Tournament: Former ALL-USA Basketball selections on tourney teams

March 20, 2019

March Madness will feature some of the best players in college basketball.

Many of these guys were dominating on the high school hardtop too.

Most college athletes today graduated high school no earlier than 2015. However, because of NBA eligibility rules, you’ll find the majority of top talent leaves school earlier.

There are no players in the tournament from the 2015 ALL-USA team, as only two — Chase Jeter (Arizona) and Carlton Bragg (New Mexico) — remain in school.

A notable fact: Four of the five 2018 ALL-USA First Team members will be in the tournament. They all play for Duke.

The fifth player from that ALL-USA team, Vernon Carey Jr., remains in high school. But he’s committed to play for Duke next year.

Take a look at some of the top talent from high school who you can see in the NCAA Tournament, including Zion Williamson, Nassir Little and R.J. Barrett.

